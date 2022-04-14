FSB claimed shelling in Bryansk region allegedly from Ukraine. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russia's Federal Security Service has allegedly fired on the Novi Yurkovichi border checkpoint in the Bryansk region. The shelling was allegedly carried out by Ukraine. Russian media also claim that the village of Klimovo in the Bryansk region was allegedly fired upon with artillery.

It is reported that the incident occurred on April 13.

"On April 13, the Novi Yurkovichi checkpoint of the Russian FSB in the Bryansk region was mortar-fired from Ukraine. At the time of the shelling, more than 30 Ukrainian refugees were evacuated from the checkpoint, and the FSB said it was evacuated."

It is also reported that two cars were allegedly damaged during the shelling, but no one was injured.

It is also alleged that the village of Klimovo in the Bryansk region was allegedly shelled. The shells hit residential buildings. Seven people were allegedly injured, including one child and one pregnant woman. Classes in schools have been suspended, children have been sent home.





It will be recalled that over the past two weeks, Russia has repeatedly stated that it allegedly shelled its border checkpoints in the Kursk region. The last report was on April 13 in the Koreniv district of the Kursk region.

The day before, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russia was planning terrorist attacks on its territory. Ukrainian intelligence believes that it is a matter of mining and blowing up houses, hospitals and schools in Russian settlements, as well as targeting missile and bomb strikes on Belgorod or one of the cities of Crimea.