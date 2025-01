A spokeswoman for US President Joe Biden, Jennifer Psaki, said his trip to Ukraine was not planned.

She said this while recording a podcast Pod Save America, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"No, we are not sending the president to Ukraine," Psaki said.

The statement came after Biden told reporters he was ready to travel to Ukraine .

Watch more: Biden says he is ready to come to Kyiv. VIDEO