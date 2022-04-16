Russian occupiers disrupted evacuation from Lysychansk
Russian troops disrupted the evacuation from Lysychansk, Luhansk region, opening fire during the silence.
The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET
"During the regime of silence, the Russian army opened fire in the center of Lysychansk. Of course, the locals decided to stay in the basements at this time. The evacuation was thwarted because only one person was taken out," Haidai wrote.
At the same time, 42 residents of Severodonetsk, 11 people from Rubizhne, and 14 from Kreminna were evacuated. Six more people were taken out of Popasna.
