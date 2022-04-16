Occupiers hit oil company in Lysychansk, - Haidai. PHOTO

Russian troops fired on an industrial plant in Lysychansk.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET

According to him, in the morning the occupiers hit on the oil company, a fire broke out in 5,000 square meters, and extinguishing continues now.

"This is not the first shelling of this plant. The racists are targeting it systematically to deplete the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

There is no fuel there. The remains of oil sludge are burning. At the same time, the Russians continue to shell the residential areas of Lysychansk. Stay in the shelters! ", - adds Haidai.

