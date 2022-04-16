City of Severodonetsk is destroyed by 70%, - mayor Striuk
The mayor of Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region, Oleksandr Striuk, said that the city is 70% destroyed.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the Telegram channel Operative AFU citing the words of the mayor.
"Severodonetsk is almost 70% destroyed," Oleksandr Striuk, head of the Civil-Military Administration, said.
About 20,000 citizens of the 130,000 who lived there before the war remain in the city.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password