City of Severodonetsk is destroyed by 70%, - mayor Striuk

The mayor of Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region, Oleksandr Striuk, said that the city is 70% destroyed.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the Telegram channel Operative AFU citing the words of the mayor.

"Severodonetsk is almost 70% destroyed," Oleksandr Striuk, head of the Civil-Military Administration, said.

About 20,000 citizens of the 130,000 who lived there before the war remain in the city.

Severodonetsk (165) Luhanska region (1306)
