ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11442 visitors online
News Photo War
7 079 2

Russian troops destroyed humanitarian center in Severodonetsk. PHOTO

To prevent civilians from receiving aid, Russian troops destroyed a humanitarian centre in Severodonetsk.

The head of the Luhansk OVA Serhii Haidai reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, in Severodonetsk, the occupiers destroyed the humanitarian aid centre, and the building came under massive shelling. Eight shells hit the room where the centre was located. The walls were destroyed, and there was a significant fire in the warehouse.

"The centre fed up to 300 people a day and provided food and hygiene to bedridden people. Civic activists set up kits for people with limited mobility every day and by car, bicycle or even on foot to deliver them to citizens," Haidai said.

Read more: Central Intelligence Agency has released list of servicemen from Nizhny Novgorod who committed war crimes in Ukraine

Russian troops destroyed humanitarian center in Severodonetsk 01

Russian Army (9051) shoot out (13170) Severodonetsk (165) humanitarian aid (230) Haidai_ (329) Luhanska region (1309)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 