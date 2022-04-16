ENG
Medvedchuk was arrested without bail

Putin's godfather Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of treason, was arrested by the court without bail.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"Viktor Medvedchuk was arrested without bail. The Lychakiv District Court of Lviv changed his measure of restraint," the statement said.

Read more: Court arrested 154 objects of Medvedchuk family's movable and immovable property. Among them are apartments, houses, yachts, cars - State Bureau of Investigation

