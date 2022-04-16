Putin's godfather Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of treason, was arrested by the court without bail.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"Viktor Medvedchuk was arrested without bail. The Lychakiv District Court of Lviv changed his measure of restraint," the statement said.

