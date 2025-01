As a result of successful actions of Ukrainian soldiers, Major General Vladimir Frolov, Deputy Commander of the 8th Russian Army, was liquidated.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was announced on Twitter by the officer of AFU Anatoliy Stefan.

He noted: "Major General Vladimir Frolov, Deputy Commander of the 8th Army. Already properly returned home. Glory to the Nation!"

