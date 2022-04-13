Regiment Commander of Taman Division Mezhuev liquidated in Ukraine. PHOTO

Ukrainian defenders eliminated the regimental commander of the Taman Division, Lieutenant Colonel Denys Mezhuev.

According to Censor.NЕТ this is stated in Twitter by Ukrainian officer Anatoliy Stefan.

He noted: "The commander of the motorized rifle regiment of the Taman Division, Lieutenant Colonel Denys Mezhuev, missed a class on topography in military school; he got lost in a 'drill,' but had already returned home correctly.

