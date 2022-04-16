ENG
In Borodyanka, first modular houses were installed. VIDEO

In Borodyanka in the Kyiv region installed the first 15 modular houses to accommodate employees of the State Emergency Situations Service and volunteers who are involved in the reconstruction of village.

This was stated by the Deputy Head of OP Kyrylo Tymishenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The buildings are equipped with basic things needed for temporary housing. Initially they will be provided for the use of those currently working in Borodyanka on the elimination of combat operations.

Modules have already been ordered for the Kyiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions," the report says.

It is also noted that in the near future in all de-occupied cities will begin restoration of all destroyed houses - high-rise and private.

