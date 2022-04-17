Russian occupiers kidnapped settlement chairman of Kyrylivka Maleev, - Zaporizhia RMA

The Russian military kidnapped the village head of Kyrylivka (Zaporizhia region) Ivan Maleev.

This information was confirmed by the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, but no more information is provided, reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The local edition of Melitopol reports that the military equipment of the Russian Federation surrounded the settlement, and the military went door-to-door. It was as if they were looking for fishermen. According to the publication, the occupiers burned the fishing gear found in the yards.

"And the occupiers started firing at those fishermen who went to the sea today. The Russians also beat the man, taking a car and a boat from his yard," the newspaper writes.

Earlier it was reported that Maleev refused to cooperate with the occupiers. The Russians entered the village on March 25.