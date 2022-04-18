Zelenskyi: Russia's use of nuclear weapons concerns whole world

The whole world should be concerned about the possibility of Russia's use of nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET reports.

"Not only me (concerned about Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons. - Ed.). I believe that the whole world, all countries should be concerned. Because, you know, it may be ... and true. They can do it. Because for them, human life is nothing. I think we should not be afraid. We should be ready. But this is not an issue for Ukraine, not only for Ukraine but for the whole world," Zelenskyi said.

He noted that at one time no one expected the war to start in 2014. No one expected a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the destruction of cities and towns without military facilities, and the massacre of civilians.

"But it is, it has happened. And they can use both chemical weapons and their nuclear potential. Therefore, these calls are dangerous. And I think these are calls from people who are already inadequate," he said.

