AFU shot down Russian occupant aircraft near Balakliia, - Synehubiv

Ukrainian defenders in Kharkiv region continue to fight the Russian occupiers. For example, the AFU shot down an enemy aircraft near Balakliia.

This was stated by the Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces are gaining many victories, including in the Izium direction. Fighting continues, so we can't tell you about all the events yet.

But, for example, today near Balakliia the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an enemy aircraft. Battles continue, it is the evacuation of the population from Lozova and Barvinkove. Fifty-four thousand people have already left," the report says.

