Russian troops damaged high-voltage line, de-energized almost entire Luhansk region

The Russian troops damaged a high-voltage line in the Luhansk region, as a result of which 215 settlements were de-energized.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional military administration.

"The situation is critical - the light has disappeared almost throughout the region. It is estimated that in 215 settlements. These are both cities and villages. The number of disconnected subscribers due to the shelling of a 300 kV high-voltage power line by Russians is being clarified," he said.

Haidai also noted that Donetsk and Luhansk regions account for more than 60 percent of the total number of disconnected gas distribution stations across the country.

The main reason for stopping the stations is damage to gas distribution networks due to shelling and difficulties with access to facilities due to active hostilities.