Mykolayiv authorities report explosions in the city and urge to remain in shelters

The mayor of Nikolaev Alexander Senkevych reported about it on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET

"Friends, we hear explosions in Mykolaiv again. Stay in shelters or at least follow the rules of two walls. Stay away from windows!" - it is said in the message.

Read more: 40% Mykolaiv residents left city, - mayor Senkevich