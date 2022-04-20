934 settlements were liberated from Russian occupiers, - Zelenskyi

The return to the normal life of the liberated cities and communities of Ukraine continues.

This was announced in an evening video address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, as reported by Censor.NET

"Already 934 settlements have been liberated. Police have resumed work in 435 settlements. Local self-government has earned in 431 communities. The work of humanitarian headquarters has started in 361 settlements, "the President said.

They are also gradually restoring people's access to medical and educational services, social protection bodies, road transport, electricity, gas, and water supply.

Watch more: Partners began to better understand needs of Ukraine, - Zelenskyi. VIDEO