Russia renounced Easter Armistice during UN meeting. VIDEO
Russia renounced the Easter Armistice during a United Nations meeting.
This was announced on Twitter by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhii Kyslytsia, Censor.NET informs.
"The position of the Moscow Fuhrer was voiced in a few hours at the Security Council. Listen, you too! I am not the only one who regularly tolerates this trio," he wrote and published a video.
The representative of the Russian Federation stated that the truce allegedly "in practice is a desire to give Kyiv nationalists and radicals a respite so that they can regroup, get new batches of drones, MANPADS, as well as arrange provocations and launch fakes about Russian soldiers. "
.@antonioguterres called for an "Easter humanitarian break" on 21 April to organize humanitarian corridors and evacuate civilians. The position of the Moscow Fuhrer was announced in a few hours at the Security Council Listen and you! It is not for me alone to tolerate this trio on a regular basis pic.twitter.com/mV0YkHSGfQ— Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) April 20, 2022
