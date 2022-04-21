Russia renounced Easter Armistice during UN meeting. VIDEO

Russia renounced the Easter Armistice during a United Nations meeting.

This was announced on Twitter by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhii Kyslytsia, Censor.NET informs.

"The position of the Moscow Fuhrer was voiced in a few hours at the Security Council. Listen, you too! I am not the only one who regularly tolerates this trio," he wrote and published a video.

The representative of the Russian Federation stated that the truce allegedly "in practice is a desire to give Kyiv nationalists and radicals a respite so that they can regroup, get new batches of drones, MANPADS, as well as arrange provocations and launch fakes about Russian soldiers. "

Read more: Biden on Ukrainian military: They are tougher and prouder than I thought. Impressed by what they do