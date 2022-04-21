ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4545 visitors online
News War
11 704 17
Zelenskyi (5481)

Decisive days of battle for Ukraine are ahead, - Zelenskyi

зеленський

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi stressed that Ukraine is facing difficult days and a decisive battle for eastern Ukraine and the entire country.

He stated this at a joint press conference with the Prime Ministers of Spain Pedro Sanchez and Denmark Mette Frederiksen, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have decisive difficult days ahead, a decisive battle for our state, for our land, for the Ukrainian Donbas," the head of state stressed.

He assured that Ukraine together with its partners is doing everything possible so that the defenders could very effectively defend the Ukrainian land and protect their own lives.

Zelenskyi noted that Ukraine's needs had been brought to the attention of the prime ministers of Spain and Denmark, respectively, and stressed that he expected "an ambulance from them."

Read more: We are preparing to unblock Mariupol by military means, - Zelenskyi

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 