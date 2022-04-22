Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 22, 2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 22, 2022.

"58 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue. The enemy continues to conduct a full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the enemy did not take active action. There is an increase in electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare systems in the border areas of Gomel region with Ukraine. In the areas of the settlements of Klimovka and Dimamerka, radio interference posts have been set up by units of the 48th separate battalion of electronic warfare of the Western Operational Command of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. In addition, the enemy conducted training of regular forces and air defense.

The threat of missile and air strikes on the objects of civil and military infrastructure of Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversky direction, units of the border service of the FSB of the Russian Federation continue to carry out enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The regrouping of enemy troops continues.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the occupiers continue to partially block the city of Kharkiv with units of the 6th All-Army, Baltic and Northern Fleets, and try to fire on units of our troops and critical infrastructure.

In the Izium direction, the enemy conducts air reconnaissance of the positions of our troops in order to determine possible directions of attack. To improve the tactical position of the units, the enemy tried to carry out offensive operations in the directions of the settlements of Zavody and Dibrovne, but without success.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, fighting took place along the entire line of contact.

During the day, the enemy carried out assault operations in the direction of the city of Slavyansk, established itself in the village of Lozove. In the areas of the Zelena Dolyna and Kreminna, the enemy continues to consolidate its occupied positions, regroup and prepare for offensive operations.

The enemy strengthened the grouping of troops by moving from the territory of the Russian Federation of individual units of the 41st General Army of the Central Military District. Unsuccessfully trying to gain a foothold in the village of Rubizhne.

In the area of Popasna, the enemy carried out assault operations in the direction of the settlement of Novotoshkivske and deep into the settlement of Popasna, without success. Established in the central part of the village Stepne.

In the Avdiiv and Kurakhiv areas, the occupiers tried to carry out assault operations, but without success.

In the Mariupol direction, the enemy continued to launch air strikes on Mariupol and blockade our units in the Azovstal area.

In the Zaporizhia direction, the occupiers carried out assault operations in the direction of the settlement of Zelene Pole, without success. The enemy strengthened the group by relocating units of the 19th Motorized Rifle Division of the 58th All-Military Army of the Southern Military District. At the same time, the battalion tactical group of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the 5th All-Military Army lost its combat capability and was withdrawn to the recovery area.

In the direction of South Bug, near the settlement of Oleksandrivka, the enemy is defending the occupied positions. Conducts air reconnaissance. It is possible to carry out assault operations in order to reach the administrative borders of Kherson region.

According to available information, the personnel of a separate group of Russian troops in the so-called "Transnistrian-Moldavian Republic" serve on a daily basis. At the same time, the possibility of using the territory of the unrecognized republic for aggression against Ukraine remains.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine! ", - the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.