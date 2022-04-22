Partners give us exactly those weapons we asked for, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted the assistance of international partners.

The Head of State informed this in video message, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Like every morning, every afternoon, every evening, we have paid the most attention to making sure that our military has all the weapons it needs. This is the number one task for our nation. And I'm grateful to all of our partners who have finally heard us, who are handing us exactly what we asked for. Because we know for sure that with these weapons we can save the lives of thousands of people. And we can show the occupiers that the day when they will be forced to leave Ukraine is coming," Zelensky said.

