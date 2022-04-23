On Easter night, there will be curfew throughout Ukraine, - President's Office

On Easter night, April 23-24, there will be a curfew throughout Ukraine.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs. .

In Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson regions, the curfew will last from 7:00 pm on Saturday to 5:00 pm on Sunday.

From 23:00 to 5:00 curfew will operate in Kyiv, Odessa, Kyrovohrad, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Zakarpattia and Chernivtsi regions.

