On Easter night, there will be curfew throughout Ukraine, - President's Office
On Easter night, April 23-24, there will be a curfew throughout Ukraine.
This was announced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs. .
In Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson regions, the curfew will last from 7:00 pm on Saturday to 5:00 pm on Sunday.
From 23:00 to 5:00 curfew will operate in Kyiv, Odessa, Kyrovohrad, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Zakarpattia and Chernivtsi regions.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password