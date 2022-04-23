Enemy drone shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the Ukrainian military shot down an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Теlegram by press service of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

" Our troops are working. Shot down an enemy drone over the region. Glory to our AFU!", the message said.

Read more: Occupiers launched rocket attack on building with agricultural machinery in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Regional Council. PHOTOS