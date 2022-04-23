Enemy drone shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the Ukrainian military shot down an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Теlegram by press service of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.
" Our troops are working. Shot down an enemy drone over the region. Glory to our AFU!", the message said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password