Fire breaks out at Transneft Bryansk-Druzhba oil depot

Fuel tanks are burning in the military unit on Moskovsky Prospekt and the oil refinery at Snezhetsky Val.

According to residents, several explosions were heard, and then a fire broke out.

Adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko said that Bryansk began to evacuate people living near the oil depot, which caught fire.

"The police are not explaining the reason for what is happening. Rescue services from all over the city are now coming to the place of incident," he added.

