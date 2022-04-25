Invaders launch missile strike on Korosten. ВIДЕО
Russian troops launched a missile strike on the city of Korosten in the Zhytomyr region early on Monday, April 25.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"Today at 08:30, a missile exploded in a railway area. There is no information about the dead, but such an explosion scared people," Moskalenko said.
Earlier reports said that the Vinnytsia and Rivne regions came under missile attacks in the morning.
On February 24, Russian President Putin announced the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops have been shelling and destroying key infrastructure facilities and residential areas of Ukrainian cities, towns and villages using artillery, multiple rocket launchers and ballistic missiles.
