Explosions in building in Tiraspol in Russian-occupied Transnistria. PHOTOS
A series of explosions took place in the building of the so-called "Ministry of State Security" of Russian-occupied Transnistria.
This was reported by the local media, Censor.NET informs.
The area around the object is cordoned off. Near the building are empty tubes of anti-tank grenades RPG-18 and RPG-27.
The media reported about the victims, but the details are still unknown.
The explosions damaged windows in neighboring buildings. Emergency cars arrive on the scene.
