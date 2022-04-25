ENG
Explosions in building in Tiraspol in Russian-occupied Transnistria. PHOTOS

A series of explosions took place in the building of the so-called "Ministry of State Security" of Russian-occupied Transnistria.

This was reported by the local media, Censor.NET informs.

The area around the object is cordoned off. Near the building are empty tubes of anti-tank grenades RPG-18 and RPG-27.

The media reported about the victims, but the details are still unknown.

The explosions damaged windows in neighboring buildings. Emergency cars arrive on the scene.

