Zelenskyi had informal telephone conversation with Macron, - Nykyforov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had an informal telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The spokesman the president Sergey Nikiforov reported about it on the air of Ukraine 24, informs Censor.NET.

"This conversation was private, informal. We didn't report it. They talked. The president congratulated Macron on winning the election," he said.

