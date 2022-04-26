On April 25 in Southern direction 48 occupants and 13 units of equipment are destroyed, - OС "South"

The Operational Command "South" announced the current operational situation in the south of Ukraine on the evening of April 25.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated on Facebook of the Operational Command.

In the message it is noted: "During days in the Kherson region and the Mykolaiv area the enemy, having no success in the implementation of plans of advance in the direction of Mykolaiv, strengthened artillery and mortar attacks of settlements and our positions.

Two attacks of the enemy in the Kherson region were repulsed by our units with the destruction of the tank and infantry fighting vehicles, the rest of the forces under our fire retreated to their previous positions.

The enemy does not stop conducting reconnaissance with the help of UAVs, but the accuracy of our military deprives him of both information and the equipment they are trying to obtain. Another 2 "Orlan-10" and "Aileron" were destroyed while trying to reconnoiter our positions.

In addition, the rashist army in the south of Ukraine was reduced by another 13 units of equipment, including 2 tanks, 3 armored vehicles, 6 units of engineering equipment, and 2 vehicles. The loss of manpower amounted to 48 orcs.

In the morning, a missile strike was fired on Odesa and Mykolayiv regions. The enemy is trying to put pressure on psychologically constant threats and periodic launches, but the air defense forces are on the alert.

Mykolaiv also covered with systems of volley fire, having hit confectionery factory, shop, and apartment houses. One person was injured, no casualties.

In the Black Sea Operational Zone, a naval group of racist submarine fleets continues to terrorize civilian shipping, provide work to lift property from a sunken cruiser, and threaten to launch a missile strike throughout Ukraine. "

