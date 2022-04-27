ENG
Zelensky invited to G20 summit

група,двадцяти

The chairman of the Group of Twenty and the President of Indonesia, Joko Vidodo, invited Volodymyr Zelensky to take part in the summit in the autumn.

The president of Ukraine reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

"He held talks with Indonesian President Joko Vidodo. He thanked for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, including a clear position in the UN. Food security issues were discussed. I am grateful for the invitation to take part in the G20 summit," the tweet said.

The G20 summit is scheduled to start on November 15.

G20 (78) Zelenskyi (6495) Indonesia (23)
