Russian occupiers fired on houses in Orikhovo, Zaporizhzhia region - there are dead

In the Zaporizhzhia region, invaders fired on high-rise buildings in Orikhovo, killing two people and injuring four.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the ZaporizhzhiaRegional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh.

"Today, the Russian military fired on Orikhov's civilian infrastructure - the occupiers hit high-rise buildings. As a result of enemy shelling with injuries of varying severity, four people were taken to hospital, two men died from shrapnel wounds " the statement said.

Starukh stressed that Russian troops continue to wage a full-scale war against Ukraine and offensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The Russian occupiers carried out assault operations in the Gulyaipol area to no avail. The enemy suffers heavy losses, but instead takes the lives and health of the civilian population of the Zaporizhzhia region.

