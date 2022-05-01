ENG
Ukraine is already working to restore communications in Kherson region and Zaporizhzhya, - Fedorov

Work on restoring communications in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions is already underway.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov in Тelegram, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The occupants shut down communications and the Internet in Kherson and part of Zaporizhzhya regions. The reasons for the lack of communication were the breakage of fiber-optic backbone lines and the blackout of operators' equipment in these regions. The works are already in progress and communications will be resumed," the notice reads.

