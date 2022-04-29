Musk sends Tesla Powerwall energy saving systems to Ukraine. ФОТО

SpaceX founder Elon Musk sent Tesla Powerwall energy-saving systems to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Apart from Starlink, Elon Musk sent Tesla Powerwall batteries to Ukraine. Today, two outpatient clinics in Borodianka and Irpin received solar panels and Tesla Powerwall energy saving systems," Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov posted on Facebook.

Powerwall energy system has high autonomy and provides backup power when the grid goes down, Fedorov added.

"This state-of-the-art equipment will help Ukrainians in the areas that suffered from the Russian occupation the most," he noted.

Read more: The U.S. House of Representatives supported opening of lend-lease to Ukraine by 220 votes



