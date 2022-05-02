Lavrov called Jews "greatest anti-Semites." Israel accused him of racism

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, trying to prove the need to "denazify" Ukraine, which has a Jewish president, called Jews "the biggest anti-Semites" and said that "Hitler had Jewish blood." Israeli Foreign Minister Jair Lapid responded by accusing Lavrov of racism.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Liga.net.

The scandalous statement was made by the main Russian diplomat in an interview with the Italian TV company Mediasat on May 1. Lavrov said: "He [Zelensky] puts forward an argument: what can be a nationalization if he is a Jew. I may be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood. It means absolutely nothing. The wise Jewish people say that the fiercest anti-Semites are usually Jews. "In a family not without a freak," as we say.

The Israeli Foreign Minister responded to Lavrov's words with an angry post on Twitter.

"Foreign Minister Lavrov's statement is an outrageous and irreparable statement, as well as a terrible historical mistake. Jews did not kill themselves during the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews of anti-Semitism," Lapid said.

Dani Dayan, chairman of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial, called Lavrov's words about Hitler's Jewish roots "an unfounded, dangerous delusion that deserves condemnation."

The Anti-Defamation League also responded to the Russian Foreign Minister's words: "In desperate attempts to justify the invasion of Ukraine, Lavrov turns to insulting and erroneous comparisons. The abuse of Nazism, Hitler and the Holocaust should be stopped immediately."