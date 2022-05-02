US Embassy is resuming work in Ukraine. VIDEO

The diplomatic mission of the United States of America will again work in Ukraine.

This was announced during a visit to Lviv by Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Kristina Kvien, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Facebook page of Mayor Andriy Sadovy.

"They also discussed the challenge facing Lviv - the construction of a large rehabilitation center. Today it is critical for the severely injured Ukrainians. And here we really need the shoulder of international partners. We thank the American government and citizens for the lend-liz and the maximum support of Ukraine, "the official said.

Read more: War in Ukraine can provoke many diseases and damage environment, - US Embassy

During a briefing on Facebook of the US Embassy in Ukraine, Kvien said she plans to work in Lviv for a few weeks and return to Kyiv in late May.

She added that the date of return to the capital is determined by the security of embassy staff, and when the State Department gives a recommendation and permission to do so, "we will gladly return."