Rashists shelling Donetsk region: civilian killed, 8 wounded

One civilian was killed and 8 others were wounded as a result of the shelling of Donetsk region by the Russian occupants.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"On May 2, the Russians killed another civilian in Donetschina - in Dibrov, in Lyman region. Eight more people were wounded.

In addition, four civilians wounded in Luhansk region received medical care in Bakhmut.

We were also able to clarify information about 1 casualty in Mariupol, but the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha cannot be established," the report says.

