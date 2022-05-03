ENG
Russian troops fired on the center of Kharkiv

In the afternoon of May 3, Russian troops fired on the center of Kharkiv, and residents of two adjacent housing estates in the Shevchenkivskyi district were asked not to leave the shelters.

According to Censor.NETthe press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reports about it on Telegram.

"Russian troops continue to shell the center of Kharkiv, one of the city parks was damaged," the statement said.

Residents of Pavlovo Pole and Oleksiyivka districts are asked to go down to the shelter immediately and not to leave them unnecessarily throughout the day, the Regional Military Administration added.

