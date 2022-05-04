Sudden inspection of response forces has begun in Belarusian army

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus has announced a surprise inspection of the Armed Forces' response forces, which will include, in particular, the transfer of units and subdivisions to certain areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Defense Ministry.

The ministry clarified that the events started today, May 4.

"The Armed Forces of Belarus have launched a surprise inspection of the response forces, during which the military units must work out the issues of bringing into combat readiness, marching to designated areas, and carrying out training and combat missions," the statement said.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus emphasizes that such an inspection of the Armed Forces response forces doesn't pose a threat to neighboring countries or the European community as a whole.

