Russian Federation wants to destroy Ukraine with missile terrorism - Kuleba

Today Russia once again shelled Ukrainian cities with its missiles.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba on Twitter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Another night in Ukraine, another storm of Russian missiles has descended on peaceful Ukrainian cities. They wish to destroy us with their missile terrorism. But the only thing that will finally be destroyed is Russia and its ability to invade, bomb, kill, rob and rape," the notice reads.

