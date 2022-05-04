Russia has already fired 1993 missiles at Ukraine - Zelensky

The Russian occupiers continue to fire rockets at Ukraine.

This was stated by the Head of State in a video address to the people of Denmark, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I remember addressing you and Folketing on the 34th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. I said then that Russia had used 1370 missiles against our country. As of today - 1993 missiles.

Just imagine how many lives they have taken. Most of them hit non-military targets. Then on March 29, I told you that the Russian occupiers destroyed 773 educational facilities in our country. And today there are already twice as many - 1584. These are kindergartens, schools, universities. This is what the Russian army in Ukraine is fighting against. The invaders have already killed 220 Ukrainian children. And we do not know yet what is in the occupied regions", - said the Head of State.

