Zelensky asked Guterres to assist in removing all wounded from Azovstal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of President`s Office.

Zelensky thanked the Secretary General personally for his efforts to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Azovstal.

The President informed Guterres about the success of the first stage, during which 121 people were evacuated from Azovstal, and expressed his hope that the ongoing evacuation operation would continue successfully.

Zelensky thanked the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross for demonstrating that progress could be made in the most difficult humanitarian crises.

"The whole world learned about the role of the UN and the ICRC in this. This demonstrated that international organizations can be effective," said the head of state.

Zelensky also asked the UN Secretary General to assist in the evacuation of all the wounded from Azovstal.

"At risk are the lives of people who remain there. Each and every one is important to us. We ask for your assistance in saving them," the President said.

