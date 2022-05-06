Google allocates $10 million to fight fakes about war in Ukraine

Google supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the fight against Russian aggression and has already provided $55 million of aid.

Matthew Brittin, head of Google's Europe, Middle East and Africa region, said this at the Donors Conference for Ukraine in Warsaw, reports Censor.NЕТ wiht reference to Ukrinform.

"We donated $35 million directly and for humanitarian needs to support the people of Ukraine, including those Ukrainians fleeing war, providing $10 million to Polish organizations working with temporarily displaced people, among others...Yesterday we announced a $1.5 million grant to the International Rescue Committee to increase access to important information for those affected by war," Brittin reported.

He said Google is adding another $10 million to the aid it has already provided for humanitarian needs of people in Ukraine, as well as $10 million to prevent the spread of misinformation in the region, because spreading such information in a war can be "a matter of life and death."

See more: Satellite images of all strategic points of Russian Federation have been opened in Google Maps. PHOTOS