Satellite images of all strategic points of Russian Federation have been opened in Google Maps. PHOTOS

The Google Maps mapping service demonstrates all strategic objects of the Russian Federation in maximum resolution.

Censor.NET

In the Google Maps service, all military and strategic objects of the Russian Federation became available in maximum resolution. Now a variety of intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, command posts, secret ranges, and more can be seen with a resolution of about 0.5 meters per pixel. Until now, they were displayed at times in worse quality, which did not allow to disassemble and examine all the details.

For example, thanks to the pictures you can assess the "progress" of work on the only Russian aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov".

You can also look at the nuclear ammunition storage base near Murmansk in good quality.

Or to the Nenox test site, where a secret Burevestnik missile with a nuclear power plant failed.

For those who wish, there is also an opportunity to see what the Russian Su-57 fighter looks like from the satellite at the flight test center of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Or how to identify the launch position of an intercontinental ballistic missile from space.

Heavy nuclear missile cruiser of the Russian Navy "Peter the Great"

Air base near Kursk

1295th Central base for storage of armored vehicles of the Russian army

The command post is most likely a missile army of Russia's strategic forces

Iskander Base

Russian submarine base in Kamchatka

Military base of mobile complexes of ICBM "Poplar"