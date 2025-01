Google has disabled payments from the Russian Federation, and now no type of Russian cards can be used to pay in the system.

This was stated in Facebook by the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Google has disabled payments in Russia. It is impossible to pay with any type of Russian cards," the message says.

Also canceled the subscription with mobile payments.

Read more: Russia's digital blockade continues - Fedorov on 10 new restrictions for Russians