Zelensky signed law on de-Sovietization of Ukrainian legislation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law "On de-Sovietization of the legislation of Ukraine".

The speaker of parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk reported about it on the page on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

He clarifies that from now on the legislation of Ukraine:

- there is no mention of the "victory of the Great October Socialist Revolution";

- there is no desire to implement "Lenin's ideas of building a communist society";

- no reference to programs developed by the Communist Party;

- there is no priority in the rights of Komsomol members, communists and other "comrades";

- "cleared" almost 1,200 acts of state authorities and administration of the USSR, the Ukrainian SSR (Ukrainian SSR);

- the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has been instructed to do the same at its level in the near future, as well as to develop a new Labor Code, Housing Code and Code of Administrative Offenses.

We will remind, the Verkhovna Rada supported the law "About de-Sovietization of the legislation of Ukraine" on April 21.