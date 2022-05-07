ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6348 visitors online
News War
5 596 8

Enemy drone "Forpost" shot down in Odessa

одеса,жукова

Ukrainian air defense shot down the enemy UAV "Forpost" in Odesa

The spokesman of the Odessa regional military administration Sergey Bratchuk reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Odesa. "Minus" another enemy UAV "Forpost". Thanks to the air defense forces!" - he wrote.

Author: 

Russian Army (9317) drone (1711) Odesa (933) elimination (5256)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 