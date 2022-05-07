Enemy drone "Forpost" shot down in Odessa
Ukrainian air defense shot down the enemy UAV "Forpost" in Odesa
The spokesman of the Odessa regional military administration Sergey Bratchuk reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.
"Odesa. "Minus" another enemy UAV "Forpost". Thanks to the air defense forces!" - he wrote.
