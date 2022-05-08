ENG
Tsyrkuny and 7 other settlements near Kharkiv were liberated, Butusov. PHOTO

21 occupiers surrendered. The rest were either destroyed or fled.

Yurii Butusov, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, wrote about this on Facebook.

"The village of Tsyrkuny and 7 other settlements near Kharkiv were liberated as a result of a decisive offensive by the 92nd Mechanized Brigade and other units," he wrote.

Butusov noted that Tsyrkuny had been under Russian occupation since February 24.

"All Russians here were either killed or fled, and 21 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces, Rosguardia, and mobilized 115th Regiment surrendered," he added.

