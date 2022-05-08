Rashists bombed a Jewish cemetery in Sumy region - RMA. PHOTOS

In the Sumy region, Russian occupants struck at a Jewish cemetery.

This was stated by the Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today the Russians bombed a Jewish cemetery in the Glukhov community, Shostka district! This is how a Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation took place in the Sumy region.

What kind of reconciliation can there be?

Never. Only a complete victory over fascism. It has not disappeared, today the fascists are Russia," he stressed.

See more: Occupiers hit Shostka district of Sumy region with missiles, - RMA. PHOTO







