ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11142 visitors online
News War
8 435 49

Rashists bombed a Jewish cemetery in Sumy region - RMA. PHOTOS

сумщина

In the Sumy region, Russian occupants struck at a Jewish cemetery.

This was stated by the Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today the Russians bombed a Jewish cemetery in the Glukhov community, Shostka district! This is how a Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation took place in the Sumy region.
What kind of reconciliation can there be?

Never. Only a complete victory over fascism. It has not disappeared, today the fascists are Russia," he stressed.

See more: Occupiers hit Shostka district of Sumy region with missiles, - RMA. PHOTO

Rashists bombed a Jewish cemetery in Sumy region - RMA 01
Rashists bombed a Jewish cemetery in Sumy region - RMA 02
Rashists bombed a Jewish cemetery in Sumy region - RMA 03
Rashists bombed a Jewish cemetery in Sumy region - RMA 04

Author: 

cemetery (40) Sumska region (1242) Zhyvytskyi Dmytro (130)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 