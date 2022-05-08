Rashists bombed a Jewish cemetery in Sumy region - RMA. PHOTOS
In the Sumy region, Russian occupants struck at a Jewish cemetery.
This was stated by the Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"Today the Russians bombed a Jewish cemetery in the Glukhov community, Shostka district! This is how a Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation took place in the Sumy region.
What kind of reconciliation can there be?
Never. Only a complete victory over fascism. It has not disappeared, today the fascists are Russia," he stressed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password