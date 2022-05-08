Occupiers hit Shostka district of Sumy region with missiles, - RMA. PHOTO
Today, the Russian occupiers shelled the Shostka district in the Sumy region.
Про це у The head of the Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"There was a rocket attack on the territory of Shostka district. Do not leave the shelters during the air alert!" it is said in the message.
