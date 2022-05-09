Biden will sign law on land-lease for Ukraine on May 9

US President Joseph Biden on Monday, May 9, intends to sign Law S. 3522 "Land-Lease for Democracy in Ukraine from 2022."

The corresponding item is in the schedule of the president of the USA for Monday, reports Censor.NET.

The signing should take place at 14:45 local time (21:45 Kyiv time).

It will be recalled that US President Joe Biden proposed to Congress to approve a new package of response to Russia's aggression, which provides for the allocation of $ 33 billion to help Ukraine. On April 28, the US House of Representatives endorsed a bill on land-lease and protection of democracy in Ukraine. On April 7, the document was approved by the US Senate. The law will take effect after President Biden signs it.