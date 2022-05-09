Pontoon crossing of occupiers in Luhansk region was destroyed, - Haidai

The pontoon crossing that Russian troops built across the Seversky Donets near Belogorovka in the Luhansk region on May 8 have been destroyed. However, the fighting continues, as several troops, and the occupiers managed to transport.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Haidai, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Svoboda.

According to him, the fighting there lasted all night on May 9.

"I will say briefly: the crossing has already been destroyed. In the morning. A lot of equipment is lying on the shore, something fell into the river. But let's wait and see what will happen today because this is an important situation," he said.

The most active fighting in the Luhansk region as of May 9 continues near Rubizhne, Belogorovka and on the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway, Haidai said.

