First President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk died

The first president of modern Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, died.

According to Censor.NET, a source in the family circle told Ukrainian News about this.

It is noted that on May 10, 2022, at 17:00 Kyiv time, Leonid Makarovych Kravchuk died at the age of 89 after a long illness.

Leonid Kravchuk - the first President of Ukraine after its independence (1991-1994), Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (1990-1991). Member of the Verkhovna Rada of the Ukrainian URSR of the 10th-11th convocations. People's Deputy of Ukraine (1990-1991 and 1994-2006). Hero of Ukraine (2001).

